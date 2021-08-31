$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.64. 31,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,357. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.