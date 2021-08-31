The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. 51,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,247. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

