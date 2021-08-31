Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $8.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $738.99. 368,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,944,770. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $731.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.68, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $679.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.