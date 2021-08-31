Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,794,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $190.59. 4,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $123.65 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.35 and a 200 day moving average of $187.21.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

