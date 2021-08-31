First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQEW traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $116.77. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,433. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52 week low of $81.84 and a 52 week high of $117.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.05.

