Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Grows By 41.0%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PPSI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,747. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.