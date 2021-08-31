Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 504,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,215,901 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.69.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 45.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

