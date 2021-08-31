Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 504,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,215,901 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.69.
SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 45.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
