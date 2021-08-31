$0.34 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Tenaris reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,312. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.