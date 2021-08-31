Main Street Research LLC Has $25.47 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.88. 118,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

