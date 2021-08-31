First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $3.15 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

DIS stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $330.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

