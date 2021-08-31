$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,610. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of -281.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.34.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

