$648.20 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post $648.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.00 million to $679.40 million. Transocean reported sales of $773.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RIG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.74.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 249,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,560,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

