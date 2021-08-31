Sanders Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 3.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Anthem worth $1,519,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

ANTM stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,106. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

