PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $41.74. 8,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,142. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

