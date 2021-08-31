American Century Companies Inc. Has $256.13 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,118 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.39% of Catalent worth $256,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Catalent by 27.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 6.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Catalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Catalent by 95.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.22.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.