Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. Catalent has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $132.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

