Swiss National Bank Sells 484,025 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 484,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $702,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.