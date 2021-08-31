Swiss National Bank Has $914.09 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,742,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $914,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.39. 186,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $245.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 645,946 shares of company stock valued at $159,276,585. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

