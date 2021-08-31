J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $236.59 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

