Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 120 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $1,511,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.