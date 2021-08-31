SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 373,280 shares.The stock last traded at $28.68 and had previously closed at $27.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

