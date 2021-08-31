VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $49.76

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.76, but opened at $48.63. VSE shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VSE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

