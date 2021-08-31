Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) were up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 4,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 395,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Membership Collective Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.