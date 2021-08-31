Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.95

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.95 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.45 ($1.00), with a volume of 1288365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.30 ($0.93).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.73.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

