agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 5.7%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $35.61. 4,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 651,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

