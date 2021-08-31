First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Buys Shares of 2,402 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 51.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.70. 48,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,211. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

