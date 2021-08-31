Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SECO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,861. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.42. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 37.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Secoo by 77.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,914,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 838,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 102.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Secoo during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

