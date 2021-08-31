Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Drops By 31.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the July 29th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

REED stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,393. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REED. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price for the company.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.