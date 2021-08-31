Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,147. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

