Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

ACHV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,766. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $133,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 30.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.