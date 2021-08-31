Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

ACHV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,766. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $133,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 30.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.