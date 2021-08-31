Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Price Target at $182.44

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.51. 24,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

