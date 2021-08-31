Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price at $29.57

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,064. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.