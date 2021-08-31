Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 20,074 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.28. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.