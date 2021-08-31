Main Street Research LLC Has $29.92 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

DHR stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,425. The company has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $327.44.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

