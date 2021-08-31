First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.50. 51,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average is $222.03. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

