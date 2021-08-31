Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $281.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.95. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

