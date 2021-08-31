AKO Capital LLP Sells 77,392 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AKO Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,392 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 1.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $100,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

