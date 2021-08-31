Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057. Ansell has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77.

Get Ansell alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ansell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.