Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASPCF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 1,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

