Sanders Capital LLC Has $800.83 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,381,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060,401 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $800,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.13. 157,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.