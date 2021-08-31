First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Purchases 936 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. 5,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.