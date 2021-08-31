Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.62% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

WDC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 89,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 689,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,079,000 after purchasing an additional 116,095 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

