HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.62.

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $11.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.45 and a 200 day moving average of $204.57. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

