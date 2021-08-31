Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%.

Shares of NYSE AZRE traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,755. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.74. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azure Power Global stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

