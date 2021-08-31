Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 67.36% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ LIZI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,186. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.27. Lizhi has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lizhi stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) by 6,488.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Lizhi worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

