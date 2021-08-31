Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Catalent stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,051. Catalent has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

