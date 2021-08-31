Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $418.87.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.