6,025 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 350,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Fortinet by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after buying an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.