Tredje AP fonden Has $38.04 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.44. 151,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

