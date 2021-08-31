AKO Capital LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AKO Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 627,786 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for about 3.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 2.17% of Allegion worth $271,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,548,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,852.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,118. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.95.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

